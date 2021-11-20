St. Louis police investigate fatal shooting of man at a home on East Grand

ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a home in the 1500 block of East Grand Boulevard in the College Hill neighborhood late Friday night.

Police responded to a call for a burglary about 11 p.m. and found a man in his 20s wounded on the back porch. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

A man, 60, said he had been inside the house and heard a prowler at his back door. He told police that after the man tried to enter through the kitchen window, he fired at him. The man who fired the shot was taken into custody.

Police didn't release the identity of either man.

Updated at 5:45 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.