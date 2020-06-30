St. Louis police officers shot during rioting invited to White House

ST. LOUIS — The four city police officers shot during a chaotic night of looting and burning on June 2 have been invited to visit the White House for Fourth of July festivities, the spokesman for the St. Louis police union said Tuesday.

“They all sound very excited,” said Jeff Roorda, business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association. “They are being appropriately honored and recognized for their heroism. It could have turned out a very different way — we could be honoring these officers posthumously, if the shooter had his way.”

The four officers were hit while near Olive and 16th streets early on the morning of June 2, as police responded to looting and fires downtown following a day of peaceful protests. Two of the officers were hit in the leg, one was hit in the foot and one was struck in the arm. The four were treated and released from a hospital.

At least one of the injured officers has dealt with complications such as infections, which Roorda said is not uncommon for gunshot wounds.

The association is raising money for the officers' trip, Roorda said.

He said other officers who suffered injuries during riots across the country have also been extended an invitation to the White House.

