St. Louis police pension board removes trustee for online posts, lobbying

• The board says Wiegert “fabricated” accusations of fraud on the board “which he knows to be false and distorted.” Bruntrager argued Wiegert refused to bring the claims through the board’s established complaint process to be investigated.

• Posting and spreading confidential information online, including details of plans to sell retirement system real estate.

• Lobbying members of the state Legislature on board issues without approval and in conflict with the pension system’s official lobbyists.

Wiegert also is accused of violating board impartiality rules by posting on Facebook that he wouldn’t support disability claims related to COVID-19 or post-traumatic stress disorder from COVID-19 after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson last year signed an executive order ensuring that first responders, including police, get benefits for injuries related to the virus.

Wiegert posted in December that no officer had yet applied for a COVID-19-related claim, but to grant one would be “INSANE.”