St. Louis Police traffic division quarantined after sergeant tests positive for COVID-19, union says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department’s traffic division, made up of 15 to 20 officers, is under quarantine after a sergeant tested positive for COVID-19.

Another officer is in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 symptoms and awaiting test results, Jeff Roorda, business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association said Saturday.

Roorda was not sure of the officer’s age or whether the officer had preexisting conditions.

Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, on Friday declined to comment on the health status of police employees or other city workers, and referred the Post-Dispatch to the Police Department.

In an emailed statement Saturday, Sgt. Keith Barrett said, “We do not discuss the health status of our employees.… Our citizens can expect to receive the same level of professional service from the men and women of the SLMPD with regards to life safety as they do every day.”

Roorda said the department’s accident reconstruction unit, with less than 10 officers, is not a part of the traffic division quarantine. The department has decentralized area stations in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Roorda said the SLPOA, which is the bargaining agent for police officers, have asked that employees at the downtown headquarters also be decentralized.

In a statement Saturday, the Ethical Society of Police, a group representing black officers, sharply criticized the city’s response to illness in the department:

“Some St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officers in the Traffic Safety Division (Accident Reconstruction and Canine) have tested positive, and some have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. During these uncertain times, leadership from the City of St. Louis and SLMPD has been quiet about these facts for over 18-hours. Each second they fail to warn officers and the public can cost lives. The inadequate responses from leaders is very concerning. Lives are at stake.

“The Command Staff in the Traffic Safety Division went with a ‘business as usual’ approach during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. They directed officers to continue routine traffic stops. Those routine traffic stops placed officers and citizens in jeopardy; now, the Traffic Safety Division is in quarantine.”

On Friday, Alderman Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, said Krewson said in a conference call briefing for aldermen that about 75 city workers are being monitored for the possibility of COVID-19.

Long said Krewson has held several briefings for aldermen in recent days and did not know whether Vaccaro’s statement was accurate.

Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

