St. Louis progressive groups campaign to 'defund' St. Louis police in next city budget

The Defund campaign is also targeting three other department programs: The SWAT unit; the Real Time Crime Center, where officers monitor the department's surveillance technology across the city; and ShotSpotter, a gun detection software program that alerts officers when a gun may have been fired in an area.

"We do have a violent crime problem in St. Louis, but the solutions to those problems are not to continue to pour tens of millions of dollars into the police department," Inez Bordeaux, manager of community collaborations with ArchCity Defenders, told the board Friday. "The solutions to those problems are not to continue to surveil black and brown communities. The solutions to those problems are money, resources, people who actually care about people living in our most underserved and neglected neighborhoods."

Comptroller Darlene Green indicated she was receptive to at least one part of the campaign.

Green said she would recommend the board "look at substantial reductions when it comes to police positions that have gone vacant for several years," and said she supported adding funds to areas like affordable housing after advocates objected to recent cuts of $1.5 million to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.