St. Louis protesters call for police reforms and take aim at mounting violence in city

The bill before Congress would also create a national database tracking police misconduct. It passed the House on June 25 and is under review in the Senate.

ExpectUs has demands for the Missouri Legislature, too.

"We want to denounce the bill that is going to the Missouri House that strips Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of her power," said Reginald Garth, 41, a member of ExpectUs. "She is a duly elected, two-time official and we want our elected leaders to respect and honor the vote of the people."

He was referring to legislation passed by the Missouri Senate in the early morning hours Thursday that would allow Attorney General Eric Schmitt to intervene in St. Louis homicide cases. Gardner is the top prosecutor in St. Louis.

Garth described racism as a public health crisis, a sentiment echoed by others who attended the rally.

Among the speakers Saturday were two parents with children who died by gun violence and a representative with the St. Louis chapter of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots group advocating for "gun sense in America."