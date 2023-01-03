St. Louis reaches record 72 degrees Tuesday, but colder days are on the way

ST. LOUIS — An unusually warm and sunny St. Louis broke the Jan. 3 record high temperature Tuesday at 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The high broke the previous record of 68 degrees recorded in the city in 1939.
But the heat won't last long, weather service meteorologists say.
A cold front is expected to return temperatures to near-normal through Friday with highs in the mid-40s and lows from the mid-20s to mid-30s.
The average temperature high for Jan. 3 in St. Louis 41 degrees. The lowest temperature on record for the date was -12 degrees recorded in 1879.
For more detailed local forecasts, visit the National Weather Service St. Louis at www.weather.gov/lsx/.