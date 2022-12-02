St. Louis realtor makes unexpected discovery during historic renovation project

A wall built for privacy during a St. Louis home renovation recently became a window into the outside world.
John Grass, co-owner of McAvoy Realty in Lafayette Square, was beginning to remodel an 1877 city firehouse into a single-family home on South 18th Street. The former Firehouse No. 7 was already on its second life, having been destroyed in the Great Cyclone of 1896 and later rebuilt. A work crew had placed a drywall partition around a toilet to use while they worked.
“We turned the corner and I remember seeing it briefly,” said Grass. What he saw was an image of an upside down house, inside of his fire house. “It only took me a few moments to see it was a camera obscura.”
A camera obscura is defined as a darkened room with a tiny hole for light. Through that hole an image from the outside world is projected, and appears to have been flipped and reversed.
The device, used in the 16th century for painting and drawing, was the predecessor for the pinhole camera, which recorded those images onto photosensitive material. In cases like this one, it is created accidentally.
After seeing the image, Grass used his phone to look up a street view of the area outside and realized that was what he was seeing projected on his bathroom wall.
“It was remarkable to see a naturally occurring physics lesson,” said Grass, pointing to the hole for a doorknob that served as the light source in the room.
“You wonder if the inventors of photography looked at that and said, ‘We could capture these images ... and they could live into eternity.’”
1 of 4
A construction crew working for John Grass of McAvoy Realty had just put up drywall around a toilet when Grass realized they had created a camera obscura, a dark room with a point of illumination that directs reflected light to form an upside down and reversed image. The scene comes from a house across the alley shining through a doorknob hole at left, and lands on the fresh drywall in an old fire station being renovated in Lafayette Square on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
John Grass of McAvoy Realty is illuminated by reflected light from a building across the street, streaming across his face through a doorknob hole in an old fire station in Lafayette Square on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Grass' beard becomes blue, a reflection of the sky, while the orange glow on his face is reflected bricks. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Reflected light from this Lafayette Square home is the source of an image in a natural camera obscura inside an old firehouse that John Grass is renovating in Lafayette Square on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Kara Krawat, an engineer and Lafayette Square neighbor, plays with the angle of light coming into a camera obscura inside an old firehouse under renovation on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. A construction crew working with John Grass of McAvoy Realty had just put up drywall around a toilet when Grass realized they had created a camera obscura, a dark room with a point of illumination that directs reflected light to form an upside down and reversed image. The scene comes from a house across the alley shining through a doorknob hole at left, and lands on the fresh drywall. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com