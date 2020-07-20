St. Louis recorder of deeds offers extended hours
St. Louis recorder of deeds offers extended hours

Butler sworn in as city's first African-American recorder of deeds

Michael Butler sits with his family, wife Erin Butler, and daughter Kimber, 4, before he is sworn as St. Louis' first African-American recorder of deeds during a ceremony at City Hall. Butler, formerly a Missouri state representative, succeeds Sharon Carpenter, who held the position for nearly 38 years. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — The Recorder of Deeds office will offer extended hours for customers seeking vital records and marriage licenses.

The new office hours, designed to help visitors maintain social distancing and avoid spreading the coronavirus, will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.

The extra hours will help people get certified birth certificates before the start of school as well as death records, Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler said in a news release on Monday.

An updated website provides additional information at www.stlouiscityrecorder.org

