St. Louis recorder of deeds offers extended hours

ST. LOUIS — The Recorder of Deeds office will offer extended hours for customers seeking vital records and marriage licenses.
The new office hours, designed to help visitors maintain social distancing and avoid spreading the coronavirus, will be 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
The extra hours will help people get certified birth certificates before the start of school as well as death records, Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler said in a news release on Monday.
An updated website provides additional information at www.stlouiscityrecorder.org
