St. Louis region begins thawing out from winter storm

ST. LOUIS — As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the thaw from this year's biggest snowstorm began. That's when the temperature reached 35 degrees at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said Ben Herzog, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office here.

But because there's a decent amount of snow on the ground — 6 inches, or more in some places — the thaw process will take a few days, he said. There will be a melting and thawing phase, followed by re-freezing at night. The cycle will repeat.

Roads should be fine, Herzog said, but anyone traveling by foot should be wary of any untreated surfaces, which can become more slick during the thawing and re-freezing cycle.

Today, with an expected high of about 40 degrees, presents a good opportunity for those who haven't been out of the house since Wednesday or Thursday to get going.

"I think most folks ought to be able to get out today," Herzog said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.