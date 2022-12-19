St. Louis region braces for icy weather as ‘arctic front’ approaches

ST. LOUIS — An "arctic front" is expected to sweep through the Midwest this week, bringing gusty winds, likely snowfall and the coldest December temperatures in decades.

The frigid temperatures are expected to arrive in the St. Louis area by Thursday night and may snarl driving conditions. The chill will likely last through Christmas Day.

Crews are preparing to salt and plow the region's roads. Homeless shelters are working to increase capacity. Officials are warning residents to keep an eye on weather forecasts and emergency alerts, and revisit their Thursday travel plans.

"Thursday and Thursday night are not times to be traveling," said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. "If you were planning on traveling during that time, you might either delay or make alternate plans."

As of early Monday afternoon, the Weather Service forecast a 60% to 80% probability of at least 2 inches of snowfall Thursday and a 30% to 50% probability of at least 4 inches of snowfall.

Between strong winds, potentially slick roadways from snow and a dangerous wind chill, travel conditions will likely become hazardous.

The forecast for Friday morning is between 0 and minus-3 degrees. The high forecast for the day is 5 to 7 degrees — which is 35 to 40 degrees below normal for this time of year.

"Temperatures are going to just fall off the table with this one," Glass said.

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a winter storm watch effective beginning Thursday morning for many counties just north and west of St. Louis including Lincoln and Montgomery in Missouri and Calhoun, Jersey and Macoupin in Illinois.

The cold air will continue on into the Eastern and Southern U.S., to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

"Make preparations, because it is coming," Glass said.

David Wrone, public information manager for the St. Louis County Department of Transportation, advised residents who live on narrow streets to park off-street before the snow arrives, if they have the option, to allow more room for the plows.

The department is waiting for an updated forecast later in the week before finalizing a plan for salt treatment, Wrone said Monday. Usually crews treat major roads first and then move into subdivisions and smaller streets. Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, also said city street crews are prepared, but the final decision on timing will have to be made closer to the start of the snowfall, in order to rely on the most up-to-date forecasts.

City-funded homeless shelters are remaining open 24/7 through March 31. Dunne said that because of that, the city is not operating its warming bus.

Several winter shelters have opened in the city in recent weeks. City Hope opened two new shelters last week: at 5420 Cote Brilliante in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, and 1840 Hogan Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood, for a total of 45 additional beds, said founder and CEO Michael Robinson.

Another shelter opened at the end of November, at 4145 Kennerly Avenue in the Ville neighborhood, organized by State Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins. It will remain open until March 31.

Collins said she's concerned about capacity because as temperatures drop, more and more people will seek indoor shelter. The shelter has space for 80 people but has been limited to 56 people due to lack of volunteers.

"We can only do so much," Collins said. "As we beef up on more volunteers, absolutely we'll take 80."

City residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts by phone, text or email through NotifySTL. Sign up online at www.stlouis-mo.gov/notifystl