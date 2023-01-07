St. Louis region faces wintry mix late Saturday, before warm days ahead

ST. LOUIS — A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow was pushing into the St. Louis area Saturday afternoon and set to continue into the night.

Some parts of the region — particularly to the north, between St. Louis and Quincy, Ill. — could see up to 1 or 2 inches of snow total, according to the local forecast office for the National Weather Service.

The NWS said in an online description of its forecast that there was uncertainty about where the divide between rain and snow would occur, but that it expected the boundary to roughly fall along Interstate 70 — with areas north of the highway likely to see “mostly snow and sleet,” while places to the south would receive “mostly rain or rain and sleet.”

The agency also warned that “slick spots on roads are possible.”

The brush with winter conditions will be short-lived, however. Temperatures on Sunday are projected to reach into the 40s in St. Louis, before climbing into the 50s in the following days.