St. Louis region forms COVID-19 response team

Dozens of St. Louis area nonprofits, social service agencies and governments are forming a response team to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Wednesday news release.

The effort, called the COVID-19 Regional Response team, includes more than 43 local entities and intends to help people navigate resources and get help with needs including employment, food, housing, child care and legal aid.

Jason Purnell, associate professor in the Brown School at Washington University and Director of Health Equity Works, will lead the response.

“Our region’s most vulnerable populations are historically underserved and this pandemic requires us to provide care and services in ways that no individual agency can accomplish on their own,” Purnell said in a statement Wednesday. “An equitable response to this pandemic requires that we focus our attention on those at greatest risk of contracting this virus and those whose lives were lived in risk before this crisis.”

By Wednesday evening, Missouri's statewide confirmed cases topped 3,300, and Illinois reached 15,000 cases. At least 55 people in the St. Louis area who had COVID-19 have died.

