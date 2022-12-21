St. Louis region preps for snow, wind chills as low as 30 below

ST. LOUIS — The region is expected to see 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday with most of the snow falling within a few hours midday and impacting travel. But snow isn't the only factor that makes this storm hazardous, according to the local National Weather Service.

St. Louis will likely see heavy snow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., creating poor road conditions. Even after the precipitation stops, wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected to blow the light and dry snow, reducing visibility to below a quarter of a mile. Then the temperature will begin to plummet around 6 p.m. Thursday, with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero.

"The accumulations may not strike anyone as particularly alarming," said Brad Charboneau, a St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist. "But there's a lot more to this system than just the snow."

Such frigid temperatures can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a wind chill warning from Thursday evening through noon Friday for the St. Louis region.

Local officials urged people to avoid travel during the storm and give road crews time and space for cleanup.

While the amount of snow might not be a problem for crews, the bitter temperatures could make cleanup trickier, said Becky Allmeroth, chief safety and operations officer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. The agency has been treating roads since Monday, but blowing snow could create whiteout conditions, complicating a snowplow driver's job.

This is also the first winter for many newly hired snowplow drivers, Allmeroth said.

If travel is absolutely necessary, the agency advised motorists to be prepared with a full tank of gas, a shovel, blankets, gloves, and basic provisions like water and snacks, along with a fully charged cell phone.

"If you were out on the road and got stranded, that could be a pretty dangerous situation considering how cold it is," Charboneau said.

St. Louis' street department will salt and plow the city's 450 miles of snow routes throughout the storm, according to a news release from the city. Residents should avoid parking on snow routes. Crews will prioritize main arterial roads, followed by secondary snow routes.

St. Louis County plans to deploy salt trucks Wednesday evening to pre-treat the county's 3,200 miles of road, according to transportation department Director Stephanie Leon Streeter. She urged residents to park off the street if possible to help make room for snow plows. The county's Winter Wonderland lights display at Tilles Park will be closed to traffic on Thursday and Friday nights because of the cold.

Departure drop-off lanes at Lambert International Airport were packed early Wednesday morning with travelers hoping to get out ahead of the storm for holiday visits. As weather experts advised against traveling Thursday, airlines began providing flexibility on rescheduling flights.

As of midday Wednesday, there were only a handful of flight delays and no cancellations at Lambert, according to the airport's online flight tracker. But conditions were expected to rapidly deteriorate throughout the day Thursday, potentially affecting air travel. American Airlines was waiving change fees for St. Louis passengers who met certain criteria. Spirit, Southwest, United and other airlines also issued exceptions.

Winter weather was expected to impact holiday travel across a majority of the country. In the wee hours Wednesday morning, the "very strong arctic cold front" was moving from Canada toward the Great Plains and Midwest, according to the National Weather Service. The cold air will continue on into the Eastern and Southern U.S., to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Northern Missouri was expected to get a few more inches of snow than the St. Louis region, but the Great Lakes were expected to see the worst of the storm with a foot or more falling between Wednesday night and Friday, the National Weather Service predicted.