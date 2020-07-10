St. Louis residents can apply for COVID-19 funds to pay utility bills

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis residents can apply for utility assistance through a COVID-19 federal relief program.

The city announced Friday that $3 million of the city's $64 million funding package through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act, is available to city residents for the next 18 months for utility assistance.

Eligibility is based on criteria that includes the outstanding balance on utility bills, inability to pay, income and employment status.

Residents can receive potential grants of more than $1,750, per household, depending on need.

Applications for the aid are available at cooldownstlouis.org under the red " tab.

People without internet access can call a hotline at (314) 241-0001 or (314) 657-1599 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for help with the application.

