St. Louis residents who need cash assistance can schedule appointments now

ST. LOUIS — City residents seeking $500 cash assistance and lack access to the internet, as well as seniors and people with disabilities, can now schedule an appointment to apply in person for the money.

The application event will be held on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Student Center at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park, 56000 Oakland Avenue, the mayor’s office said in a news release.

Appointments can be made now through noon Friday, Dec. 17, by calling 1-866-948-3742. Walk-ins are not encouraged.

Each appointment will take approximately 30 minutes and the event can accommodate up to 720 appointments. Residents must meet all eligibility requirements and bring necessary documentation to participate in their application appointment. Masks must be worn at all times and stations will be sanitized between each appointment.

To qualify for assistance, a person has to show proof of city residency for at least the past 12 months, earn 80% or less of the area median income — for example, $67,900 or less for a four-person household — and demonstrate a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.