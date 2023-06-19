ST. LOUIS — Brian Hoelscher, who has led the St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District for a decade, is retiring next summer after a career spent shepherding a massive infrastructure program that has invested billions to bring the region’s largest sewer system into environmental compliance.

Hoelscher, an engineer who has spent much of his career with the sewer district, which covers nearly 1.3 million people in St. Louis and St. Louis County, said he will retire at the end of June 2024 after his contract expires.

“Having served with MSD since 1995 and as executive director since 2013, I believe as I approach my 64th birthday the time is right for me to step aside and start the next chapter of my life,” Hoelscher wrote in a letter released Monday.

MSD board chair Amy Fehr said the board has known for some time that Hoelscher planned to retire next summer. She said his decision was personal, and she lauded his “significant contributions to MSD and the St. Louis community.”

She said he initially planned to retire this summer but agreed to stay on for another year at the board’s request.

MSD came under fire in May when St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas blasted the district for failing to reign in ballooning costs on an almost $1 billion upgrade to its two treatment plants, originally estimated at $575 million.

But Hoelscher said that the project has nothing to do with his departure.

“Large infrastructure projects like these inevitably attract scrutiny, which is a regular part of public oversight and governance,” Hoelscher wrote. “I am proud of the work that MSD has done and continues to do in managing these complex projects.”

Bryce Gray of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.