St. Louis slammed with another round of heavy rain, flash flooding

ST. LOUIS — Ellendale resident Debbie Boshans and her family were hard at work Thursday afternoon loading their dry belongings onto a trailer.

Boshans, her husband and their cat had been rescued by firefighters Tuesday morning from their home on Odell Street.

Then the rain came again.

At 3:26 p.m. Thursday, she took a cell phone video showing sheets of rain pouring onto the grass and patio in her backyard. By 3:38 p.m., the ground was covered and Boshans’ street was filling up.

“I can’t believe this happened again,” Boshan’s son-in-law, Kyle Mathes, said when the rain stopped. “It’s a double whammy.”

On Thursday, for the second time in three days, the St. Louis region was pounded with torrential rain. In addition to Ellendale, which also got hit hard during Tuesday’s record-setting downpour, the city’s central corridor and northwest side were drenched as interstates closed, businesses flooded and dozens of people needed rescuing from vehicles.

The storm lasted for only about 2 ½ hours in the city, and dropped about 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to early National Weather Service estimates — shorter and shallower than Tuesday’s deluge — but many residents were just beginning to deal with Tuesday’s destruction when Thursday’s flooding put them back at square one.

In Ellendale, after the rain stopped, a generator set up hours earlier by the city to help residents was soaked and leaking diesel fuel. A port-a-potty was on its side, and cars already ruined by water were swamped for a second time.

The city set up a large command center van, which provides air conditioning, coffee, water and snacks, said city spokesman Nick Desideri. The city has also secured some temporary housing for people at hotels and was working to get more, he said.

But the residents in Ellendale were growing visibly frustrated with the situation Thursday, complaining about frequent flooding in the area and looking for somewhere to place blame.

Boshans said her house has flooded seven times in the years she’s lived there, though the highest the water had risen was 18 inches. This week, the water got so high it touched the subfloor. She said she hoped somebody would buy them out and give money for relocation.

“We can’t live in here,” she said.

The second round

Thursday's flooding began around 3 p.m., and city roads quickly took on water and trapped cars, including in the Central West End, Wells-Goodfellow, Kingsway East, and West End neighborhoods. Some parts of St. Louis County and the Metro East were hit, too.

But unlike Tuesday's storm, which hung relentlessly over the region, Thursday's weather system moved to the east with relative speed, said Lydia Jaja, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

St. Louis firefighters were called to a flooded day care at a church in the 4700 block of Washington Boulevard, where three adults and 15 children were stuck inside, said Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

By 4 p.m., the fire department reported rescues in progress at 16 locations around the city. Most were people trapped in their cars, in rising water.

Several businesses in the Central West End took on water, including Left Bank Books, Third Degree Glass Factory, the sushi restaurant Drunken Fish, and Shake Shack.

Mosby said emergency responders' work was made more difficult by the number of people out driving when the storm hit. Unlike the downpour that began early Tuesday, Thursday's storm started in the middle of the afternoon. And in many cases, people drove around emergency vehicles into areas that had been intentionally blocked off, and then got stuck.

"I don't think folks always think about the ripple effect," Mosby said. "People have to understand that inconvenience is a part of this."

In other cases, people were forced to abandon their cars, which then blocked emergency responders' routes.

At around 4 p.m., 19-year-old Julianna Henschen stood in the middle of Lindell Boulevard near Sarah Street. Her feet and hair soaked, she directed people away from the rising water and helped drivers navigate out of parking spaces that had flooded.

"You can't get through this," Henschen told one driver as he inched closer and closer to the water. She motioned for him to turn around.

Henschen, a southern Californian who recently moved to St. Louis, stood next to her red Dodge. At least three cars nearby were trapped, submerged up to the wheel wells.

"I've never seen a flood or anything like that before in my life," she said.

Eastbound Interstate 70 at Union Boulevard and both directions of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Hampton Avenue were closed for part of the afternoon. Parts of I-64 reopened just before 5 p.m. By the time the city's flash flood warning expired by 6 p.m., calls for rescues had slowed down, and water had begun receding on most roads.

The region is finally expected to see some relief starting Thursday evening, with a dry forecast through Saturday.