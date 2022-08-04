 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis suffers second round of record-setting rain. These charts tell the story.

A week after historic rains caused severe flash flooding, St. Louis was inundated again late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The rain was heaviest in parts of north St. Louis County, Fenton, Union and St. Clair, as this map shows:

This is the second daily record St. Louis has smashed in two weeks, following last Tuesday's 8.64-inch deluge. For all of July, St. Louis recorded 12.22 inches, nearly triple the normal monthly average of 3.93.

Last night’s 4.32 inches of rain is already nearly an inch higher than St. Louis typically records for all of August (3.38).

This chart compares the rainfall St. Louis has seen over the last two weeks with the daily records for each day:

