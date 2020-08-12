St. Louis to impose bar curfew, new business occupancy limits to slow COVID-19, mayor says

ST. LOUIS — City officials on Wednesday announced new restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, including capacity limits for some businesses and an 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.
Mayor Lyda Krewson and acting city Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols said in a statment the new health order will take effect Thursday and last through Sept. 7.
The change lowers the capacity limit for bars, restaurants and nightclubs to 50%, down from 75% of their permitted occupancy, and imposes the 11 p.m. curfew for those businesses.
Large venues, including museums, event spaces and other destinations, will also be capped at 50% of their permitted occupancy, according to the order.
The measure also requires all businesses to encourage employees and volunteers to isolate if they may have been exposed to the virus or while they wait for a COVID-19 test.
The mayor's office said in a statement Wednesday that the new restrictions come in response to sustained increases in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19. Over the last month, people in their 20s and 30s have grown to more than half of all city cases, the mayor's office said.
“Our intent here is to ensure the maximum number of people and businesses take prudent precautions to reduce the exposure to, and slow the spread of, COVID-19," Krewson said in a statement.
The order Wednesday was not the city's first attempt to curb the potential spread of the virus in bars and restaurants.
The city on July 28 ordered four St. Louis bars to close for two weeks because of violations of mask and social distancing requirements.
The city closed the Wheelhouse bar and restaurant and Start Bar in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, the Marquee Restaurant & Lounge at 1911 Locust Street and Big Daddy’s in Laclede’s Landing.
The new health order enacted Wednesday also altered similar shut downs to allow businesses closed by the health department for violations to continue mantain their inventory, pay employees and do remote work that doesn't pose health risks.
The owners of the Wheelhouse and the adjacent Start Bar sued the city July 31, claiming their closure was unconstitutional and they were not given proper legal notice.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan rejected their request for a temporary restraining order the same day the lawsuit was filed, ruling that the city’s orders are legal because they are tied to the goal of "stemming the tide of the public-health pandemic."
The mayor's office asked anyone with questions about the new measures to contact RestartStLouis@stlouis-mo.gov.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.