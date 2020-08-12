St. Louis to impose bar curfew, new business occupancy limits to slow COVID-19, mayor says

The city closed the Wheelhouse bar and restaurant and Start Bar in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, the Marquee Restaurant & Lounge at 1911 Locust Street and Big Daddy’s in Laclede’s Landing.

The new health order enacted Wednesday also altered similar shut downs to allow businesses closed by the health department for violations to continue mantain their inventory, pay employees and do remote work that doesn't pose health risks.

The owners of the Wheelhouse and the adjacent Start Bar sued the city July 31, claiming their closure was unconstitutional and they were not given proper legal notice.