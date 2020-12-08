St. Louis University seeking minorities to participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University announced Tuesday it's seeking participants for clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, and the program is seeking to recruit minorities, said Dr. Sharon Frey, clinical director of SLU’s Center for Vaccine Development and principal investigator of the Janssen trial at SLU.

"It's important to include diverse populations in the vaccine studies to be able to evaluate whether they actually work in diverse populations," Frey said. "There may be times when other vaccines might work better for some people than others."

Anyone seeking to participate can call 314-977-6333 to reach SLU's vaccine center or go to vaccine.slu.edu and select "COVID-19 Clinical Trials."

Frey said spots were filling up quickly, and no end date for enrollment has been set.