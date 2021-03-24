St. Louis unveils new exterior LED lighting at City Hall

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson on Wednesday unveiled new exterior LED lighting at City Hall, brightening the area on Market Street at the south end of downtown.

Krewson stepped back from 1200 Market Street just after sunset, and as a crowd of city officials and media looked on, she led the countdown to activate the new lights.

"How beautiful is that?" Krewson said, gazing at newly lit City Hall. Until Wednesday, the historic building was lit only by a few floodlights, which Krewson said "did not do it justice."

Funding for the lights — about $400,000 — was donated by the Gateway Foundation, an organization dedicated to improving art and urban design in St. Louis. The donation will cover all lighting equipment and expenses except the $1,300 the city expects to spend annually on maintenance.

The 120 lighting fixtures, designed by Randy Burkett Lighting Design and installed by RJP Electric, are expected to last up to 20 years. The city plans to keep them lit from sunset to 2 a.m. each day.