St. Louis UPS driver surprised by customers with check for new roof

CLAYTON — Carolyn Crump, a United Parcel Service driver from St. Louis, was surprised Friday by more than 60 of her customers — and their dogs — with a check for a new roof.

Residents on Crump's delivery route gathered Friday afternoon in Concordia Park to surprise the driver of more than 23 years.

“If I’d known this was happening, I would have brought the whole canister (of dog treats),” Crump said, holding a giant check that read "Happy Birthday." Crump's birthday is Monday.

Crump initially came back to the neighborhood because she was told there was a missing package. Instead, the beloved driver was led blindfolded down De Mun Avenue, where she received a check for a new roof.

In all, the plan took less than two weeks to put together, said Jason Lehtman, one of the organizers of the GoFundMe that raised money for the new roof.

Lehtman said a few weeks ago, Crump mentioned she was looking to get a new roof next summer. Lehtman works in roofing, so he had an associate put together an estimate.

Once he learned the total cost, Lehtman set up the GoFundMe, and word traveled fast — several thousand dollars were raised in about two days.

