ST. LOUIS — The Veteran's Affairs St. Louis Health Care System announced a potential privacy breach Friday after about 600 medical letters to veterans were sent to the wrong addresses.
The VA St. Louis Women’s Clinic at 3615 Olive Street sent out the letters Sept. 4 to notify patients of new primary care providers and, in some cases, included upcoming appointment details.
An error in the processing of the mail led to 595 of the letters being mailed to the wrong address of other patients, according to a statement from the St. Louis VA system.
The letters disclosed the veteran name, address and the name of the healthcare provider.
The VA system said it notified patients whose information was disclosed and started a new process to verify addresses before mailing letters.