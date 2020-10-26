St. Louis Veterans Day parade to move online

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade to be held online next month, officials announced Monday.
The parade has been held for more than 35 years in downtown St. Louis. But the city and the Missouri Historical Society are working with veterans organizations in the region to create a virtual event on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The event is scheduled to begin at noon on that day. Further details can be found here.
