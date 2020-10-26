 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis Veterans Day parade to move online
0 comments

St. Louis Veterans Day parade to move online

Subscribe for $1 a month
Veterans Day parade rolls by Soldiers Memorial in 36th consecutive run

Johnny Spiva, 73, looks over Riverview Gardens Navy JROTC cadets as they march in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Spiva was in the Navy aboard the USS Hornet from 1964-68, serving on the carrier during Vietnam as well as training in the recovery of unmanned Apollo capsules before the first moon landing. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Parade to be held online next month, officials announced Monday.

The parade has been held for more than 35 years in downtown St. Louis. But the city and the Missouri Historical Society are working with veterans organizations in the region to create a virtual event on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon on that day. Further details can be found here.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports