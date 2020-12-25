St. Louis will recycle Christmas trees into mulch, for free

ST. LOUIS — Christmas trees can again find new life in the city of St. Louis after the holiday, as mulch.

The city will recycle trees for free from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10 at three designated drop-off locations, according to a press release. The trees will be ground into mulch that will be available for free pickup at the same locations.

Recycling is limited to real pine, spruce, and fir trees only. No artificial or plastic trees, real wreaths or pine roping will be accepted.

Any trees brought for recycling should be completely stripped of ornaments, tinsel, lights or other decorations, or any type of covering.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will recycle trees and provide free much at three locations:

• The lower parking lot of The Muny in Forest Park.

• The parking lot of O’Fallon Park YMCA at 4343 West Florissant Street.

• A composting facility in Carondelet Park near Grand and Holly Hills boulevards.

Officials ask residents to avoid placing trees in alleys, dumpsters or recycling containers. However, bare trees can be picked up by the city’s trash collectors during monthly bulk-pickups.

