 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis woman dies Sunday morning in single-car crash on rain-soaked I-270

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Rainy conditions and excessive speed contributed to a deadly, single-car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 270 — killing a St. Louis woman who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The crash happened south of St. Charles Rock Road, in St. Louis County, shortly after 10 a.m.

A northbound GMC Acadia was traveling too fast for the conditions and the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. The SUV then slid off the right side of the road before striking a steel pole.

The crash killed 66-year-old Sheila McFadden of St. Louis, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other occupants of the car — including the driver — were both taken to a hospital, and listed in serious condition.

Fatal crash
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News