St. Louis woman dies Sunday morning in single-car crash on rain-soaked I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Rainy conditions and excessive speed contributed to a deadly, single-car crash Sunday morning on Interstate 270 — killing a St. Louis woman who was a passenger in the vehicle.

The crash happened south of St. Charles Rock Road, in St. Louis County, shortly after 10 a.m.

A northbound GMC Acadia was traveling too fast for the conditions and the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. The SUV then slid off the right side of the road before striking a steel pole.

The crash killed 66-year-old Sheila McFadden of St. Louis, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other occupants of the car — including the driver — were both taken to a hospital, and listed in serious condition.