St. Louis woman gets probation for assaulting Gateway Arch park rangers

Amenta Louise Williams, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the rangers on the Arch grounds on Dec. 19, 2020, authorities have said. Williams refused to obey the rangers' instructions, resisted arrest, kneed one ranger in the groin and kicked another in the face and groin.

Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Williams to three years of probation.

Williams pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault in March.