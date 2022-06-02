 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis woman gets probation for assaulting Gateway Arch park rangers

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was sentenced Thursday to probation for assaulting two U.S. park rangers on the Gateway Arch grounds in 2020.

Amenta Louise Williams, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the rangers on the Arch grounds on Dec. 19, 2020, authorities have said. Williams refused to obey the rangers' instructions, resisted arrest, kneed one ranger in the groin and kicked another in the face and groin.

Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Williams to three years of probation. 

Williams pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault in March.

After she was handcuffed and taken to a ranger station where rangers tried to remove Williams' jacket, she dug her nails into the arm of one, drawing blood, authorities said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News