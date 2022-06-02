St. Louis woman gets probation for assaulting Gateway Arch park rangers

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was sentenced Thursday to probation for assaulting two U.S. park rangers on the Gateway Arch grounds in 2020.
Amenta Louise Williams, 36, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by the rangers on the Arch grounds on Dec. 19, 2020, authorities have said. Williams refused to obey the rangers' instructions, resisted arrest, kneed one ranger in the groin and kicked another in the face and groin.
Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Williams to three years of probation.
Williams pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of assault in March.
After she was handcuffed and taken to a ranger station where rangers tried to remove Williams' jacket, she dug her nails into the arm of one, drawing blood, authorities said.