St. Louis woman killed in early morning crash on I-44

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis woman was killed early Friday in a single-car crash on Interstate 44 in Shrewsbury, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Jameshia L. Hamilton, 26, was a passenger in a 2005 Ford Escape that was going westbound on I-44, west of Shrewsbury Avenue, when it veered off the right side of the road about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the highway patrol report said. The car then crashed into a tree.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol report said. The driver, a 41-year-old man from St. Louis, suffered minor injuries.

Neither the driver nor Hamilton was wearing a seat belt, the patrol report said.

