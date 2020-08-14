St. Louis woman was drunk in March crash that killed woman, baby, charges say

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated and causing a crash in March that killed a baby and a 73-year-old woman.

Evelyn Wiley, 59, of the 9700 block of Lilac Drive, was charged with a felony count of DWI-death of two or more.

Wiley on March 7 was driving a 1990 Chevrolet Celebrity that turned into the path of a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck near Riverview Drive and Scranton Avenue, police said.

Two passengers in Wiley's sedan, Odessa Draper and 1-year-old Joseph Harris, died from their injuries in the collision. Two other children in Wiley's car, a 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

Neither Wiley nor the pickup truck driver was hurt.

Charges say authorities drew Wiley's blood and found a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit of .08 percent to drive a vehicle in Missouri.

A judge ordered Wiley held without bail.

Riverview Drive has been the site of multiple fatal car wrecks in the past several years.

