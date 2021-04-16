 Skip to main content
St. Luke's Hospital opens direct scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
St. Luke's Hospital opens direct scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BJC begins vaccinating frontline caregivers

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sits awaiting the next recipient on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Washington University School of Medicine campus in St. Louis as BJC began the first round of vaccinations for frontline health care workers. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke's Hospital on Friday announced that residents no longer have to wait for an invitation to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

As of Friday, Missouri residents age 16 and older can visit the hospital system's vaccine page online, register and schedule an appointment time. St. Luke's offers the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The clinic, at Chesterfield Mall, is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The site is not accepting walk-ins.

To register and schedule an appointment, visit: lukesvaccine.com. People who do not have access to a computer can call 636-685-7878.

St. Louis

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., until June 1 at The Dome at America's Center. The site welcomes walk-ins, and is accessible through the entrance at the corner of Broadway and Cole Street. Free parking is available across the street at Cole Street and North Sixth Street.

Separately, the St. Louis health department is holding vaccine clinics over the weekend with second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Convention Center. The entrance is at the corner of Eighth Street and Washington Avenue. Appointments are required. Parking is available in the garage at 420 North Sixth Street.

Both events can be reached by public transportation, via the MetroLink Convention Center station, or MetroBus routes 32, 40 and 174X.

Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Health Department has vaccine clinics scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday at 1275 North Truman Boulevard in Festus, each offering 1,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna. Tuesday's clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Wednesday's clinic will go from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The health department will begin scheduling vaccine appointments through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website, rather than the county health department website.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine there visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call the state COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

Sports