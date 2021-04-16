St. Luke's Hospital opens direct scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke's Hospital on Friday announced that residents no longer have to wait for an invitation to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
As of Friday, Missouri residents age 16 and older can visit the hospital system's vaccine page online, register and schedule an appointment time. St. Luke's offers the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech.
The clinic, at Chesterfield Mall, is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The site is not accepting walk-ins.
To register and schedule an appointment, visit: lukesvaccine.com. People who do not have access to a computer can call 636-685-7878.
St. Louis
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., until June 1 at The Dome at America's Center. The site welcomes walk-ins, and is accessible through the entrance at the corner of Broadway and Cole Street. Free parking is available across the street at Cole Street and North Sixth Street.
Separately, the St. Louis health department is holding vaccine clinics over the weekend with second doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Convention Center. The entrance is at the corner of Eighth Street and Washington Avenue. Appointments are required. Parking is available in the garage at 420 North Sixth Street.
Both events can be reached by public transportation, via the MetroLink Convention Center station, or MetroBus routes 32, 40 and 174X.
Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Health Department has vaccine clinics scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday at 1275 North Truman Boulevard in Festus, each offering 1,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna. Tuesday's clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Wednesday's clinic will go from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The health department will begin scheduling vaccine appointments through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website, rather than the county health department website.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine there visit: https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ or call the state COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.