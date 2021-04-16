St. Luke's Hospital opens direct scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke's Hospital on Friday announced that residents no longer have to wait for an invitation to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

As of Friday, Missouri residents age 16 and older can visit the hospital system's vaccine page online, register and schedule an appointment time. St. Luke's offers the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The clinic, at Chesterfield Mall, is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The site is not accepting walk-ins.

To register and schedule an appointment, visit: lukesvaccine.com. People who do not have access to a computer can call 636-685-7878.

St. Louis

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., until June 1 at The Dome at America's Center. The site welcomes walk-ins, and is accessible through the entrance at the corner of Broadway and Cole Street. Free parking is available across the street at Cole Street and North Sixth Street.