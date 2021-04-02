St. Luke's to open vaccine clinic at Chesterfield Mall with 2,000-dose daily capacity

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke’s Hospital is scheduled to launch a large COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at the Chesterfield Mall with the capacity to administer 2,000 doses a day.
The location, a former H&M store in the mall, will administer both first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
People will be required to get appointments, which can be made online at lukesvaccine.com.
The clinic will replace St. Luke’s current vaccine center at the Institute for Health Education on the hospital's Chesterfield campus. That location had capacity to administer 1,100 vaccines a day, but appointments had been booked solid, said the hospital network's medical director for emergency medicine, Dr. Michael Klevens.
St. Luke's hopes the new facility will eventually allow for same-day appointments, Klevens said.
The space for the new clinic was donated by the mall owners, the Staenberg Group, and the clinic will remain there until it's no longer needed, Klevens said.
Klevens said demand remains high in the St. Louis region for the vaccine, and should get even higher when the state opens up Tier 3 on April 9, which will make all residents 16 and older eligible. Klevens estimated the region is “just a few weeks” away from anyone in the area being able to get quick and easy access to the vaccine.
The clinic isn’t the first nontraditional use of Chesterfield Mall. Today the space hosts a history museum, badminton and pickleball courts and a martial arts studio.
The vaccine site also has a photo area for people to pose for pictures after getting the shot.
St. Louis County’s vaccination rate initially lagged behind the state average, but has caught up in recent weeks.
Data from the Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday showed that 25.9% of people have received at least one dose in St. Louis County, compared with 26.9% statewide. St. Louis City still lags behind with 18% of city residents at least partially vaccinated.
The rolling 7-average for new COVID-19 cases in Missouri has fallen from 619 on March 2 to 574 as of Friday. That figure peaked in Missouri at 5,258 Nov. 20.
There has been 577,695 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 8,501 virus deaths in Missouri so far in the pandemic.