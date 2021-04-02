St. Luke's to open vaccine clinic at Chesterfield Mall with 2,000-dose daily capacity

CHESTERFIELD — St. Luke’s Hospital is scheduled to launch a large COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at the Chesterfield Mall with the capacity to administer 2,000 doses a day.

The location, a former H&M store in the mall, will administer both first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

People will be required to get appointments, which can be made online at lukesvaccine.com.

The clinic will replace St. Luke’s current vaccine center at the Institute for Health Education on the hospital's Chesterfield campus. That location had capacity to administer 1,100 vaccines a day, but appointments had been booked solid, said the hospital network's medical director for emergency medicine, Dr. Michael Klevens.

St. Luke's hopes the new facility will eventually allow for same-day appointments, Klevens said.

The space for the new clinic was donated by the mall owners, the Staenberg Group, and the clinic will remain there until it's no longer needed, Klevens said.