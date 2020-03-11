St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown St. Louis postponed; Dogtown parade still on

ST. LOUIS — City officials announced Wednesday afternoon the postponement of the downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade and run that were scheduled for Saturday, reacting to coronavirus fears.

The Dogtown parade, traditionally held March 17, is still set to step off at 11 a.m. on Tamm Avenue. But city officials remain in touch with that parade's sponsors, the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The downtown parade, which would have been the 51st, attracts more than 250,000 people, and was supposed to include more than 130 marching units, including floats, bands, dancers, helium-filled balloons, and more than 5,000 parade participants.

The downtown parade was scheduled to start at noon Saturday, rain or shine, at 20th and Market streets. The 5-mile run was supposed to start at 9 a.m.

"We do look to reschedule these events, and the private parties that accompany our weekend, likely as part of our September Halfway-To-St. Pat’s celebration," said Maureen McGlynn, committee chairwoman for the events. "We make this decision based upon the best information currently available, and we know that St. Louis will support us in this."

Cities such as Boston, Dallas and Chicago also have called off their parades.

Organizers for local parades in Belleville and Cottleville have not made any announcements about cancellations.

