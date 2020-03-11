St. Patrick's Day parades in Dogtown and St. Louis are still on, amid coronavirus fears

St. Patrick's Day parades in St. Louis and Dogtown are still on, amid coronavirus fears.

Organizers of both parades made that announcement on Wednesday, even as cities like Boston and Chicago decide to cancel their parades.

The 51st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Louis is still on, according to Maureen McGlynn, committee chair for the parade committee. It is scheduled to start at noon Saturday, rain or shine, at 20th and Market streets. More than 250,000 people come every year, organizers said. The annual 5-mile run, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, also is still going on as planned.

The Dogtown parade on Tuesday (it's held on March 17 every year) has been a tradition for 35 years -- and organizer Jim Mohan said coronavirus fears won't stop it this year.

Mohan, spokesman for the Ancient Order of Hibernians, said organizers for the parade and the Dogtown Irish Festival consulted with city and public health officials.

"They see no immediate concern to cause us to stop planning our parade," Mohan said.

St. Louis County said one woman in Ladue who traveled home from Italy has coronavirus. St. Louis announced Wednesday that a parent of a New City School student tested negative for coronavirus. Results are pending for four people in St. Charles County.

The Dogtown parade begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday and the festival continues until 6 p.m. that day. The festival launched three years ago.