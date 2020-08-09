St. Peters man dies after overturning vehicle in early Saturday car wreck

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Peters man died early Saturday in a one-car accident in New Melle.

Anthony Huddleston, 29, was killed after driving a Chevrolet Impala off the road. The vehicle "went through a ditch, struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned," according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report. Huddleston was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Route Z, north of Conor Street.

First responders pronounced Huddleston dead at the scene. A 28-year-old passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.