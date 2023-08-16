ST. PETERS — A St. Peters woman who claims she killed her 39-year-old daughter as part of a 2021 suicide pact pleaded guilty this week to voluntary manslaughter.
Donna J. Scuderi, 71, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison in line with a plea deal with St. Charles County prosecutors. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case. The charge was amended to voluntary manslaughter, which in Missouri covers someone who "assists in the commission of self-murder."
Scuderi admitted she assisted her daughter, Laura Scuderi, in her May 14, 2021 suicide death by asphyxiation in their St. Peters home in the 200 block of Jody Drive.
Donna Scuderi’s husband found his daughter dead that evening in her bedroom with a plastic bag over her head and a black cord tied around her neck, court documents say. Police found several prescription pill bottles in the bedroom. The husband also found Donna, his wife, alive in an upstairs bathroom suffering from a large knife wound and blood loss.
The husband told police he had been working out in the basement at the time, did not realize his wife and daughter were upstairs, and heard no signs of a struggle, court documents say.
Donna Scuderi was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A doctor asked her if she knew why she was in the hospital and she replied: “Euthanasia," court documents say. She also asked a nurse, “How’s my daughter? I’m sorry. I’m sorry, what’s gonna happen?”
In an interview with police at the hospital, Donna Scuderi said she and her daughter had planned to kill themselves together and that her daughter had been depressed and wanted to die, according to court documents.
Police also noticed a tie “tightly wrapped” around Donna Scuderi’s right wrist. She told them it was what she used to strangle her daughter.
Scuderi told police she had tried to help her daughter take her own life and then put a bag over her own head but failed, charges say. She then told officers that she took two knives, stood in front of the upstairs bathroom sink and slashed her own throat before passing out, according to the police account.
Scuderi pleaded guilty Monday a day before a jury trial was set to begin in the case.
Her defense attorney, Mark Hammer, planned to present evidence at trial of the daughter's mental health struggles, which included a previous suicide attempt when she was 12, according to court filings.