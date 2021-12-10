'Start preparing': Storms pummel region; tornadoes reportedly seen in Edwardsville, St. Louis County

Strong storms — and possibly one or more tornadoes — blew through much of the St. Louis region throughout the evening.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued several reports of "radar-confirmed" tornadoes in the region, including a large tornado in the Edwardsville area that was continuing northeast.
There were reports of a house destroyed in Defiance, Missouri, and storm debris throughout the region.
Ameren was reported thousands of people without power in the region. In Madison County, more than 8,000 customers were without power. That county accounted for the vast majority of the 12,000 total outages in Illinois.
There were also more than 8,000 customers without power in St. Charles County, with more than 1,200 out in St. Louis County.
A tornado watch, meaning conditions are right for twisters to form, took effect Friday afternoon and was expected to remain in place through 11 p.m. for a wide swath of counties, including the immediate St. Louis area, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said. The watch covered dozens of counties throughout the region, even stretching into Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and multiple other states.
The watch was upgraded to a warning — meaning a tornado had been spotted or indicated on radar — as the storm system steadily marched into the region, starting with outlying counties in Missouri and heading across the St. Louis region. The storms were quickly moving northeast, with Metro East counties in their path.
The gravest tornado risk initially was for counties to the north and south of the immediate St. Louis area, but strong storms with damaging winds and even hail were a possibility throughout the entire region. Winds of up to 70 mph had been forecast for Friday night, the weather service said.
Stay alert for whatever the weather brings on Friday night, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office.
"Truthfully, start preparing now if you haven't already," he suggested.
One of the best ways to stay on top of the evolving weather situation is with a NOAA weather radio, he said. "It'll warn the heck out of you," he added.
Be sure it's on, working and tuned to the right location, he said.
It's also wise to pay attention to social media sites that provide weather information and to local meteorologist reports, and be sure that your cellphone weather alerts are active, he said.
"A lot of folks like to turn off their alerts when they sleep," Beitscher said, but it's not a good idea when unsettled weather takes place in the evening and overnight hours.
It doesn't help that many people let their guard down to severe weather outbreaks in late fall and as winter approaches. "While it's uncommon, it's not unheard of to have severe weather in December," Beitscher said.
In late October, at least five tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Illinois south of St. Louis, including two large twisters with peak wind speeds of about 150 mph.
Some homes and businesses were destroyed, trees were downed and power knocked out in and around Fredericktown and St. Mary in Missouri and also in Chester, Illinois.
The weather has been particularly topsy-turvy this week, with snow flurries sighted in some parts of the region on Tuesday, and then a steady rise in temperatures over the past several days. The forecast for the weekend calls for slightly cooler temperatures, followed by another warmup next week.