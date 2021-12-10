'Start preparing': Storms pummel region; tornadoes reportedly seen in Edwardsville, St. Louis County

The gravest tornado risk initially was for counties to the north and south of the immediate St. Louis area, but strong storms with damaging winds and even hail were a possibility throughout the entire region. Winds of up to 70 mph had been forecast for Friday night, the weather service said.

Stay alert for whatever the weather brings on Friday night, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office.

"Truthfully, start preparing now if you haven't already," he suggested.

One of the best ways to stay on top of the evolving weather situation is with a NOAA weather radio, he said. "It'll warn the heck out of you," he added.

Be sure it's on, working and tuned to the right location, he said.

It's also wise to pay attention to social media sites that provide weather information and to local meteorologist reports, and be sure that your cellphone weather alerts are active, he said.

"A lot of folks like to turn off their alerts when they sleep," Beitscher said, but it's not a good idea when unsettled weather takes place in the evening and overnight hours.