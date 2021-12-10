'Start preparing': Tornado watch in effect for region through 11 p.m.

The threat of strong storms and possibly even tornadoes is in the air for much of the St. Louis region throughout the evening and into the overnight hours.
A tornado watch, meaning conditions are right for twisters to form, took effect Friday afternoon and was expected to remain in place through 11 p.m. for a wide swath of counties, including the immediate St. Louis area, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said. The watch covers dozens of counties throughout the region, even stretching into Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and multiple other states.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 11 PM CST pic.twitter.com/fLgSesVPix— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) December 10, 2021
While the gravest tornado risk is for counties in the southern and southeastern portion of the region, strong storms with damaging winds and even hail are a possibility in the immediate St. Louis region, including counties to the west and east. Winds of up to 70 mph are possible Friday night, the weather service said.
The bottom line? Stay alert for whatever the weather brings on Friday night, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office.
"Truthfully, start preparing now if you haven't already," he suggested.
One of the best ways to stay on top of the evolving weather situation is with a NOAA weather radio, he said. "It'll warn the heck out of you," he added.
Be sure it's on, working and tuned to the right location, he said.
It's also wise to pay attention to social media sites that provide weather information and to local meteorologist reports, and be sure that your cellphone weather alerts are active, he said.
"A lot of folks like to turn off their alerts when they sleep," Beitscher said, but it's not a good idea when unsettled weather takes place in the evening and overnight hours.
It doesn't help that many people let their guard down to severe weather outbreaks in late fall and as winter approaches. "While it's uncommon, it's not unheard of to have severe weather in December," Beitscher said.
In late October, at least five tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Illinois south of St. Louis, including two large twisters with peak wind speeds of about 150 mph.
Some homes and businesses were destroyed, trees were downed and power knocked out in and around Fredericktown and St. Mary in Missouri and also in Chester, Illinois.