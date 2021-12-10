'Start preparing': Tornado watch in effect for region through 11 p.m.

The threat of strong storms and possibly even tornadoes is in the air for much of the St. Louis region throughout the evening and into the overnight hours.

A tornado watch, meaning conditions are right for twisters to form, took effect Friday afternoon and was expected to remain in place through 11 p.m. for a wide swath of counties, including the immediate St. Louis area, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said. The watch covers dozens of counties throughout the region, even stretching into Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana and multiple other states.

While the gravest tornado risk is for counties in the southern and southeastern portion of the region, strong storms with damaging winds and even hail are a possibility in the immediate St. Louis region, including counties to the west and east. Winds of up to 70 mph are possible Friday night, the weather service said.

The bottom line? Stay alert for whatever the weather brings on Friday night, said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office.

"Truthfully, start preparing now if you haven't already," he suggested.