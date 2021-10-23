Starting Sunday, 10-digit dialing to be required in portions of the St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Starting Sunday, phone users in much of the St. Louis area will have to include area codes when dialing to make all calls, including local calls that previously only required seven digits.

The change applies in those area codes where some phone numbers have 988 prefixes. That matters because the Federal Communications Commission last year chose 988 for use as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting next July.

In Missouri, the new requirement applies to local calls in the 314, 417, 660, 816 area codes, but not in the 636 and 573 area codes. In Illinois, only three area codes — 618, 309 and 708 — are affected.

Because of the change, safety and security equipment, such as medical devices and security systems, will need to be reprogrammed to use 10-digit dialing. Many systems use 10-digit dialing by default.