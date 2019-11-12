JEFFERSON CITY — A state audit released Tuesday said the Bel-Ridge Municipal Court lacked regular reviews of its finances, which increased the risk of "loss, theft, or misuse of funds."
The 12-page report, released by the office of Auditor Nicole Galloway, recommended the north St. Louis County municipality regularly review work completed by the court clerk, who is tasked with "all duties related to collecting court payments."
The court also had no procedure to periodically review open cases, the audit said.
"The failure to routinely review open items and apply, forfeit, or refund monies when appropriate increases the volume of cases requiring monitoring and deprives the state, city, or others the use of those monies," the audit said.
The audit said case files were not stored properly, and that the final disposition of cases were not always recorded properly.
The audit said the court and the police department lacked the coordination to ensure "ultimate disposition of all tickets issued are accounted for properly."
In the audit, the city said it had implemented some of the auditor's recommendations, and was working to implement others. A citizen-requested audit of the city is ongoing.
