State trooper injured in two-vehicle collision in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A state trooper was injured when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Old Highway 21 and Highway A as the trooper was responding to a call for an auto accident.
Trooper Dallas Thompson said the responding trooper had his lights and sirens on as he traveled through the intersection.
The unidentified trooper and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening, Thompson said.