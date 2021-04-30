Static electricity on adhesive mixing machine caused fire at chemical company in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Static electricity on an adhesive mixing machine started the fire at a south St. Louis County chemical company on Thursday, said Affton Fire Chief Nickolas Fahs.
The fire began about 2:30 p.m. at Manor Chemical Company, 6901 Heege Road, near Marlborough. It was under control about 2 ½ hours later.
One Manor employee was near the machine when it started to malfunction, Fahs said. Neither that employee nor any others were injured, Fahs said.
The company has grounding equipment to prevent static electricity, and Fahs said he believes the equipment was on when the fire began.
One firefighter from Melville Fire Protection District was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after becoming overexerted. He was released today and spoke to Chief Fahs, who said he is doing better. The firefighter was dragging a portion of firehose — larger than the typical hose used in house fires — that weighs roughly 150 pounds, for about 300 feet, in a firefighting suit, which Fahs estimated weighs about 80 pounds.
"It's pretty labor-intensive," Fahs said.
A subdivision west of the site, two apartment complexes and some businesses along Heege Road were evacuated during the fire.
Without the help of drone technology, there could have been even risk to firefighters and employees, Fahs said. Affton Fire Department is a small, two-truck department and does not have its own drone, but University City and Melville departments do. They were two of many departments in the area that came to assist, Fahs said, and the drone was the linchpin in extinguishing the fire.
"When we got there, the plant was just fully blazing, and there was so much smoke we couldn't see anything," Fahs said. When the drone departments arrived and hovered their devices over the flames, with the assistance of three Manor employees, four commanders began to map the path of the fire.
"The employees came to the iPad, and they told us what containers were empty, which ones were full, and where the hazards were," Fahs said. There was an initial fire, he said, and because where the chemicals were stored in the plant, the crew knew there would be a lull as the fire moved. That's when the firefighters made their attack, he said.
More than 60 fire trucks showed up to help, Fahs said, and he expressed gratitude for the departments that came out.
"We could have never done this without the help of all those departments," Fahs said. Departments came from as far as Pattonville, he said.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Environmental Emergency Response unit also responded to the scene and provided support services. The department's report concluded that though the Manor facility is a registered generator of hazardous waste, there was "very little, if any, hazardous waste stored" in the area of the fire, according to a Friday statement.