Static electricity on adhesive mixing machine caused fire at chemical company in St. Louis County

"When we got there, the plant was just fully blazing, and there was so much smoke we couldn't see anything," Fahs said. When the drone departments arrived and hovered their devices over the flames, with the assistance of three Manor employees, four commanders began to map the path of the fire.

"The employees came to the iPad, and they told us what containers were empty, which ones were full, and where the hazards were," Fahs said. There was an initial fire, he said, and because where the chemicals were stored in the plant, the crew knew there would be a lull as the fire moved. That's when the firefighters made their attack, he said.

More than 60 fire trucks showed up to help, Fahs said, and he expressed gratitude for the departments that came out.

"We could have never done this without the help of all those departments," Fahs said. Departments came from as far as Pattonville, he said.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Environmental Emergency Response unit also responded to the scene and provided support services. The department's report concluded that though the Manor facility is a registered generator of hazardous waste, there was "very little, if any, hazardous waste stored" in the area of the fire, according to a Friday statement.

