Stay at home, St. Louis: Page, Krewson extend their orders

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday he will extend the countywide stay-at-home order indefinitely. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also said she would be extending the order in the city.
“Our stay-at-home order will be extended for now and I will revisit it in mid-May,” he tweeted. “We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working.”
Krewson tweeted that she would have more information on her 2 p.m. Facebook Live stream. “Our #SocialDistancing restrictions are working. But we can’t afford to let up now.”
Both Page and Krewson have said several times this week to expect the stay-at-orders to be extended.
A statewide stay-at-home order by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, which came nearly two weeks after most St. Louis-area jurisdictions had put their own in place, expires April 24. Illinois’ stay-at-home order expires April 30.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann issued his own emergency order on March 23 that is in effect until further notice. Unlike his counterparts in the city and county, he declined to list “essential businesses” that could remain open.
A spokeswoman for St. Charles County said Thursday there were no immediate plans to change the order, but that Ehlmann would be watching Parson’s remarks scheduled for 3 p.m. to see if he addresses any changes to the statewide strategy.
On Wednesday, the head of the regional pandemic task force said the region needs to continue social distancing and sheltering in place until at least mid-May.
County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, responded on Twitter, asking Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, “Let’s consider our options: During Ferguson, Gov. Nixon issued an Executive Order removing St. Louis County from command. Can Gov. Parson issue a similar EO overriding the County Executive’s Order?”
Updated at 1 p.m. with Mayor Krewson’s tweet
