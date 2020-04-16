Stay at home, St. Louis: Page, Krewson extend their orders

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Thursday he will extend the countywide stay-at-home order indefinitely. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also said she would be extending the order in the city.

“Our stay-at-home order will be extended for now and I will revisit it in mid-May,” he tweeted. “We have made progress, but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working.”

Krewson tweeted that she would have more information on her 2 p.m. Facebook Live stream. “Our #SocialDistancing restrictions are working. But we can’t afford to let up now.”

Both Page and Krewson have said several times this week to expect the stay-at-orders to be extended.

A statewide stay-at-home order by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, which came nearly two weeks after most St. Louis-area jurisdictions had put their own in place, expires April 24. Illinois’ stay-at-home order expires April 30.