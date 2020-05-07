Stealth bomber will be part of flyover to salute essential workers

A flyover on Friday will salute health care workers and essential employees, and will include a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber.

The flyover will include St. Louis, Camdenton, Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Jefferson City and Springfield, according to a National Guard press release.

The flight is scheduled to reach St. Louis at 5:12 p.m.

The Missouri Air National Guard 131st Bomb Wing is making the flight as part of the Air Force effort to honor employees working on the coronavirus pandemic.

Similar flights across the country included a B-2 bomber over Kansas City on April 28. Others on the East Coast featured the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds.

The 131st Bomb Wing is based at Whiteman Air Force Base and Jefferson Barracks; it's the only National Guard wing that flies a B-2 Spirit.

The flight schedule is:

4:14 p.m., Camdenton

4:50 p.m., Cape Girardeau

5:12 p.m., St. Louis

5:43 p.m., Columbia

6 p.m., Jefferson City

6:22 p.m., Springfield

