Steer clear of Bonhomme and Caulks creeks for a few days, MSD warns

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is warning people to avoid Bonhomme and Caulks creeks for the next few days as contractors work to repair a broken force main.

The break was discovered Saturday afternoon near John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road, according to a statement from MSD.

Shutting down pump stations upstream from the repairs increases the likelihood of nearby wastewater overflows, the agency said. Sewer service will not be affected.

