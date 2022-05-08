Steer clear of Bonhomme and Caulks creeks for a few days, MSD warns

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is warning people to avoid Bonhomme and Caulks creeks for the next few days as contractors work to repair a broken force main.
The break was discovered Saturday afternoon near John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road, according to a statement from MSD.
Shutting down pump stations upstream from the repairs increases the likelihood of nearby wastewater overflows, the agency said. Sewer service will not be affected.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
