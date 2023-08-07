ST. LOUIS — The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District is gearing up to ask voters to approve a rate proposal — with stakes that could send bills skyrocketing by more than 30% — and it's already running into displeased customers.

The utility’s rate commission on Monday fielded public feedback on two measures that stand to raise rates, one to tackle sewer troubles and another that would grant new authority to address flood issues in the region.

But consumer advocates, industrial representatives and senior citizens urged the district's commission to reconsider. Utilities from natural gas to electricity to water are boosting rates, they said, causing undue financial strain.

“People are really suffering,” said Sandra Padgett, executive director of the nonprofit Consumers Council of Missouri. “It’s really going to be hard for consumers to keep up with this.”

The first and largest increase centers on work legally required to address sewer overflows and discharges into regional waterways. MSD is asking voters to authorize $750 million in bonds to cover the upcoming four-year cycle of MSD’s multi-decade, $7.2 billion push to target such issues.

Whether that bond financing is approved will determine how quickly bills rise. If the bonds are OK'd, monthly bills for residential customers would rise by about 6% or 7% annually, from an average of $61 in 2025 to $75 in 2028.

If the bonding is rejected, the same monthly bills could jump by 35% in each of the first two years, soaring to averages of $77 in 2025 and $104 in 2026, before settling into the $85 range in later years.

It's like taking out a loan for a big purchase, MSD officials said, or opting to pay for it entirely in cash up front. One scenario will result in smaller payments that add in interest, over time, while the alternative requires a far bigger expenditure up front.

MSD is also crafting a second funding proposal that would ask voters if the utility should help tackle flooding issues by targeting $700 million in “stormwater solutions” over the next 20 years.

That proposal would raise typical residential rates by about $2 per month and charge nonresidential customers $1.05 for every 1,000 square feet of paved or “impervious” surfaces that do not absorb stormwater.

The rate changes outlined in the proposals would not affect MSD customer bills until 2025.

Some hope the utility, if rate increases are approved, will devote “significant” money to buyouts of properties at high risk for flooding.

Matthew Sisul, the president of the Ellendale Neighborhood Association — a pocket of St. Louis slammed by severe flash flooding last summer — warned the commission against inaction.

“This is not a safe place for these people to live,” Sisul said after the meeting.

It was mostly luck that prevented Ellendale deaths in the 2022 flooding, he said. “I don’t want to keep pushing our luck,” he continued.

The rate commission, which includes a mix of MSD customers and community members, is reviewing proposals and is on track to issue recommendations to the full board next month.

Residents are set to vote next April.