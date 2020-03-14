STL area coronavirus updates, March 14: Here's what we know

ST. LOUIS — Throughout the St. Louis region, the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting daily life. Schools in Illinois are closed until March 30, both Missouri and the nation are under states of emergency and large events have been banned in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
Throughout Saturday, this page we will be posting updates from reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the virus and its effects on daily life in the St. Louis region.
Count of known COVID-19 cases
Updated 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Missouri: There are now five known cases in the state, including two in St. Louis County, two in the Springfield area and one in Henry County, the state said late Saturday.
As of Saturday, 122 other people in the state had tested negative for COVID-19, according to state officials.
Illinois: There are now 66 known cases in Illinois, including two in St. Clair County. One case is a woman in her 60s; the other is woman in her 70s. The number had stood at 46 confirmed cases on Friday.
Kansas: Kansas has had six known cases, and announced its first COVID-19 death Thursday of a man in his 70s living in long-term care facility in Wyandotte County near Kansas City and the Missouri border.
National: As of Saturday afternoon, at least 2,443 people in 49 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 50 patients with the virus have died.
Saturday:
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Ferguson-Florissant School District announced Saturday that all its campuses will close Wednesday until April 3 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, but that remote instruction would continue. Read more here.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, are the first coronavirus cases in the Metro East, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday. Both women tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Illinois to 64. Health officials are looking at the women's travel histories and possible contacts as well. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS — Historic events are playing out at a dizzying pace, as large crowds are being banned across the St. Louis region. Some stores are closing, all Illinois schools are being shut down. Missouri and the country are under a state of emergency. The pronouncements and public safety measures could disrupt everyday life here for several months. But officials have hustled to assure that public services will continue. And an infection disease expert, Dr. Stephen Liang, at Washington University School of Medicine, said it could take several months to begin returning to normal, depending on how well health officials slow or reduce transmission of the virus, as well as other factors. Read more here.
CHESTERFIELD — Drive-through testing for the coronavirus began at a Mercy building in Chesterfield that typically doesn't see patients. But a handful of masked, gowned and gloved medical workers stood in a steady rain to do nasal swabs on people as they pulled up in their cars. Most insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare have said they will cover the cost, which Mercy officials put at about $100. Read more here.
WASHINGTON — President Trump extended the travel ban to Britain and Ireland and took a coronavirus test as the U.S. death toll climbed to 50. The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, said the country has recorded 2,226 cases of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY: Apple stores worldwide will close down for the next two weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including the two stores in the St. Louis area at the St. Louis Galleria and West County Center. Read more here.
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — One of Missouri's four coronavirus cases is a Henry County resident, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported early Saturday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, then transferred on Sunday, March 8, to another unidentified facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently. Read more here.
Restaurants are being dealt a crippling blow by the cancellations and shutdowns across the region. Experts say they know of no insurance policies that cover losses from viruses, bacteria or communicable diseases. One restaurant owner said he would have been better off losing all his electric and having all his meat go bad. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS — There are ways you can gauge your risk of exposure, and reduce it as well. It goes beyond the common sense good hygiene and social distancing. Sick workers should be sent home. Face masks should be reserved for the people who are sick. Read more here.
FULTON, Mo. — America's National Churchill Museum will close to the public starting Sunday - for an indefinite period of time. The museum said it is taking the action to protect people's health and safety. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS — At least two restaurants decided to reward customers with a sought-after item: toilet paper. Bailey's Range and Rooster's Cafe, who have the same owner, offered a roll of toilet paper to anyone placing carry-out orders on Saturday. And by offering the bathroom necessity with carry-out orders only the restaurants also were honoring the advice on social distancing. Read more here.
6 a.m. — Catch up on Friday's developments
WASHINGTON, D.C.— President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to add funding for the virus outbreak. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a ban on events with more than 250 people Friday to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Page signed an order of emergency in the county Friday that will also ban events with more than 10 people in "high-risk" populations. Read more details and watch the press conference here.
Organized events of more than 1,000 people will also be prohibited in the city of St. Louis, city leaders announced Thursday.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — St. Charles County is now under a state of emergency because of the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to a declaration by St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.
Ehlmann discouraged residents from attening events with more than 250, but the county said Friday that no events will be banned.
MISSOURI: The University of Missouri announced Friday that all in-person classes were suspended for the rest of the semester, and a decision would be made later about final exams and commencement exercises. Read more here.
ILLINOIS — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS — Federal and state officials announced new courthouse restrictions and the suspension of jury trials to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
State court officials in St. Louis announced the suspension of all jury trials until April 13. All trials set before then will be rescheduled, and people with jury summonses between March 13 and April 3 are not required to report for jury duty and will go back into a future jury pool. Walk-in wedding ceremonies March 20 and April 3 are suspended as well. Read more here.
EDWARDSVILLE — The City of Edwardsville announced new protocols for its city council and committee meetings including making all participants subject to getting temperatures taken with a no-touch thermal scanner before entering.
Anyone with a temperature of 100º Fahrenheit or greater will not be allowed entry, the city said in a press release Friday.
All participants will also be required to wash their hands thoroughly upon entry and anyone “continually coughing/sneezing or otherwise clearly showing signs of any illness will be required to leave,” the city said.
Meetings will also be relocated to a larger space to allow for social distancing.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri State Parks officials announced Friday afternoon all state-sponsored programs and events at parks and historic sites would be "postponed or cancelled now through April 30."
ST. LOUIS — Archbishop Robert J. Carlson on Friday lifted the requirement to attend weekend Mass for all Catholics in the St. Louis Archdiocese through the end of the month. The Mass schedule will remain mostly unchanged, he said in a news release, but he urged “all those who are sick, elderly or vulnerable” to remain home.
ST. ANN — The St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners announced Friday it will seek permission to postpone the April 7 election until April 28, and add a mail-in ballot option.
CHICAGO — The Illinois Gaming Board told the state's 10 casinos that they must suspend gambling operations for 14 days beginning Monday. The Argosy Casino Alton and Casino Queen operate the Metro East's two casinos. The Argosy had been planning a grand opening Monday for its new sports wagering window, the first in the St. Louis region following Illinois lawmakers' move last year to legalize sports betting.
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announces two more known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, and declares an order of emergency in the state. One of the cases is from St. Louis County and is related to domestic travel, according to county officials. Read more here.
