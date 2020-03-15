STL area coronavirus updates, March 15: Here's what we know

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life through the St. Louis area. Leaders from both sides of the river in the region Sunday evening banned gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks - and recommended that all schools close by Wednesday. Schnucks stores announced Sunday a temporary reduction in hours, the Illinois governor ordered all restaurants and bars to close for dining in and the Ferguson-Florissant School District will close all school campuses from March 18 until April 3.
Throughout Sunday, we will be posting updates from reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on the virus and its effects on daily life in the St. Louis region.
ST. LOUIS — Area officials have banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, a statement announced Sunday evening.
Officials are also recommending that public, private, charter and parochial schools in all five jurisdictions close by Wednesday. Read more.
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that all restaurants and bars will be closed to dine-in customers beginning Monday night through the end of the month, except for delivery and pick-up orders. Read more.
FERGUSON-FLORISSANT — The first local public school district to announce Saturday an upcoming closure to stem the spread of the virus, the Ferguson-Florissant School District, is forming a plan to continue to provide lunches to students on canceled school days. Read more.
CHESTERFIELD — Testing continued at the Mercy Health parking lot where people could be tested for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site. On Sunday, hospital officials said they'd tested 52 people on Saturday. Read more.
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — Illinois' governor says the state's presidential primary will continue as scheduled on Tuesday, joining Ohio, Arizona and Florida as the states continuing with voting. Read more.
NEW YORK — Ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years in North American movie theaters. More people went to the movies after Sept. 11, 2001. Read more.
WASHINGTON — Walmart stores will have limited hours as the nation's largest retailer works to make sure stores keep items in stock. The stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Read more.
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican's Holy Week ceremonies will go ahead but without public attendance as Italy tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Holy See said Sunday. Read more.
ST. LOUIS — Ameren announced Saturday that it is suspending all disconnections for non-payment. Read more.
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks stores are temporarily reducing hours to allow staff more time to keep the stores clean and restock shelves, the Maryland Heights-based company announced Sunday. Read more.
CHICAGO — Posts on social media indicated passengers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, and other airports in the country, waited upward of four hours in winding lines, eliciting criticism from elected Illinois officials. Read more.
ATLANTA — Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries have been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries. Read more.
Saturday:
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Ferguson-Florissant School District announced Saturday that all its campuses will close Wednesday until April 3 as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, but that remote instruction would continue. Read more here.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, are the first coronavirus cases in the Metro East, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Saturday. Both women tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Illinois to 64. Health officials are looking at the women's travel histories and possible contacts as well. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS — Historic events are playing out at a dizzying pace, as large crowds are being banned across the St. Louis region. Some stores are closing, all Illinois schools are being shut down. Missouri and the country are under a state of emergency. The pronouncements and public safety measures could disrupt everyday life here for several months. But officials have hustled to assure that public services will continue. And an infection disease expert, Dr. Stephen Liang, at Washington University School of Medicine, said it could take several months to begin returning to normal, depending on how well health officials slow or reduce transmission of the virus, as well as other factors. Read more here.
CHESTERFIELD — Drive-through testing for the coronavirus began at a Mercy building in Chesterfield that typically doesn't see patients. But a handful of masked, gowned and gloved medical workers stood in a steady rain to do nasal swabs on people as they pulled up in their cars. Most insurance companies, Medicaid and Medicare have said they will cover the cost, which Mercy officials put at about $100. Read more here.
WASHINGTON — President Trump extended the travel ban to Britain and Ireland and took a coronavirus test as the U.S. death toll climbed to 50. The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, said the country has recorded 2,226 cases of the new coronavirus, but has not yet reached the peak of the outbreak. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY: Apple stores worldwide will close down for the next two weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including the two stores in the St. Louis area at the St. Louis Galleria and West County Center. Read more here.
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. — One of Missouri's four coronavirus cases is a Henry County resident, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported early Saturday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, then transferred on Sunday, March 8, to another unidentified facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently. Read more here.
Restaurants are being dealt a crippling blow by the cancellations and shutdowns across the region. Experts say they know of no insurance policies that cover losses from viruses, bacteria or communicable diseases. One restaurant owner said he would have been better off losing all his electric and having all his meat go bad. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS — There are ways you can gauge your risk of exposure, and reduce it as well. It goes beyond the common sense good hygiene and social distancing. Sick workers should be sent home. Face masks should be reserved for the people who are sick. Read more here.
FULTON, Mo. — America's National Churchill Museum will close to the public starting Sunday - for an indefinite period of time. The museum said it is taking the action to protect people's health and safety. Read more here.
ST. LOUIS — At least two restaurants decided to reward customers with a sought-after item: toilet paper. Bailey's Range and Rooster's Cafe, who have the same owner, offered a roll of toilet paper to anyone placing carry-out orders on Saturday. And by offering the bathroom necessity with carry-out orders only the restaurants also were honoring the advice on social distancing. Read more here.
