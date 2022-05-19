Storm threat in St. Louis region passes, but leaves outages, damage, possible tornado touchdown

Updated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with additional details on storm damage.

At least one tornado was believed to have touched down early Thursday evening in St. Louis County, while warnings persisted about the formation of additional twisters, according to the local forecast office of the National Weather Service.

At 5 p.m., the agency issued tornado warnings for much of the St. Louis area. Radar picking up signs of lofted debris suggested that one tornado was thought to have traveled about 7 miles in seven minutes — going about 60 miles per hour — on the ground, before dissipating. Its path stretched from near Kirkwood to Overland, heading north through areas like Rock Hill and Ladue, according to a NWS meteorologist.

Officials will still need to go out to the affected area to confirm that a tornado occurred.

“Ground truth tells all,” said Alex Elmore, a local NWS meteorologist. He added that the presumed tornado was “probably on the weaker end” of the scale that measures tornado intensity, although that kind of data hasn't been collected.

The tornadic activity was part of a strong wave of storms that passed through the region late Thursday afternoon, toppling trees and flooding roads due to the sheer amount of precipitation that fell in a short period. Interstate 55 was closed in both directions at Loughborough Avenue in south St. Louis, with several vehicles submerged, and there were power outages throughout the area.

Once the system pushed through the area, Elmore said no other immediate threats were expected.

“That’s pretty much it,” he said. “As those storms keep pushing east, we’re not expecting anything behind that into the evening and overnight hours.”

The first round of stormy weather swept into the region around midday Thursday, bringing rain, potentially damaging winds, and the threat of hail or tornadoes across a large portion of the state.

The local NWS office had identified damaging wind gusts as the primary threat posed by the storm. Wind speeds were expected to hit 70 miles per hour in some places on Thursday.

Roads throughout the area were inundated by precipitation, with heavy pooling disrupting traffic on multiple roads. The St. Louis Fire Department tweeted a photo from Bates Street and Arendes Drive in south St. Louis that showed vehicles submerged up to their windows.

A tree fell onto a transformer in the 1900 block of Arsenal Street, and Ameren had been called, the fire department said.

Other reports of damage and closures trickled in from throughout the region.

The St. Louis County Office of Emergency Information reported that a deluge of calls had come in for downed trees and utility lines, warning residents to avoid driving into flooded areas.

Around 7 p.m., more than 14,500 Ameren Missouri customers were without power and at least 9,000 Ameren Illinois customers were without power, according to an outage map on the electricity utility’s website.

The Frontenac Police Department posted a photo about 5:45 p.m. of a large tree that had fallen, and said that South Spoede Road was closed in both directions between South Forty Drive and Clayton Road, and other roads were closed, too.

The NWS said nickel- and quarter-size hail was possible around much of the St. Louis metro area.

As of 5:30 p.m., not many reports of hail had panned out across the state, aside from some accounts of dime- or penny-sized hail, according to Elmore.

Preliminary estimates suggested that the day’s spotty storms brought about a a half-inch of rain to most parts of the St. Louis region, although some harder-hit locations might have received 1.5 to 2 inches of precipitation, he said.

