Storms bring tornado, rain, some power outages to region

A series of storms blew through parts of the area Monday, bringing periods of heavy rain, some power outages and even a confirmed tornado on the northern edge of the region.

The tornado touched down about 1:45 p.m. in Green County, Illinois, a little more than an hour's drive north of St. Louis, the National Weather Service said.

No assessment of damage was available late Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. But the agency planned to do an assessment on Tuesday, it tweeted on Monday, noting that damage had been found on a farm in eastern Greene County.

In the St. Louis area, the storms that passed through knocked out power to as many as 2,000 people, Ameren officials said. Scattered and isolated outages were still being reported Monday night.

Strong winds downed or damaged some power lines, as well. The utility warned people to avoid contact with any downed lines they may encounter. Ameren officials urged residents to report downed lines by calling (800) 552-7583.

Tuesday should bring some relief from rain and storms during daytime hours, but rain chances return heading into Wednesday and Thursday, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

